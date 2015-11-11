Nov 11 Advanced Vision Technology Avt Ltd :

* 9-month revenues totaled $38.4 million, compared with revenues of $41.1 million in first nine months of 2014

* 9-month net income totaled $2.1 million, compared with $3.6 million in first nine months of 2014

* 9-month new order booking totaled $41.2 million, compared with $40.6 million in first nine months of 2014