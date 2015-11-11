UPDATE 3-DuPont in asset deal with FMC, delays close of Dow merger
* FMC shares hit near 3-year high at $72.00 (Adds DuPont CEO comments, details; updates shares)
Nov 11 Anheuser-busch Inbev Sa
* Anheuser-Busch InBev - Divestiture of SABMiller's interest in MillerCoors
* Announces agreement with Molson Coors for complete divestiture of SABMiller's interest in MillerCoors
* Total transaction is valued at $12 bln and is conditional on completion of AB InBev's previously announced acquisition of SABMiller
* AB INBev will not own SABMiller's U.S. Business
* Molson Coors will acquire full ownership of Miller brand portfolio outside of U.S. and retain rights to all of brands in MillerCoors portfolio for U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 31 DuPont said it would sell its crop protection business to FMC Corp and buy FMC's health and nutrition unit in an asset swap deal that will give DuPont about $1.6 billion.