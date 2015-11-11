Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 11 Secunet Security Networks AG :
* Raises forecast for 2015 financial year
* Current 2015 forecast anticipates increase of revenues by approximately 10 pct with an EBIT margin at around same level as previous year
* Reasons for positive adjustment of outlook are additional orders from authorities from field of internal security Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order