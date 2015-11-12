Nov 12 Tele Columbus AG :

* Grows significantly with Primacom acquisition

* In first 9 months 2015, Tele Columbus reached 181.9 million euros ($196 million) of revenues and normalised EBITDA of 89.0 million euros (EBITDA margin of 48.9 pct)

* There will be no dividend for FY 2015 as previously communicated