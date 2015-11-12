Nov 12 CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA :

* Expects to see an increase in sales and earnings for 2015

* Q3 2015 is within target corridor: CEWE confirms its forecast

* In first nine months of 2015, with group turnover increased by 2.9 pct to 338.4 million euros ($364 million), EBIT was also improved, by 13.4 pct to 4.1 million euros