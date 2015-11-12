Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 12 GFT Technologies SE
* GFT Group continues its dynamic trend in q3 2015 and upgrades full-year guidance
* Consolidated revenue up 42 per cent to eur 271.48 million in first nine months
* Earnings (EBITDA) improved by 38 per cent to eur 31.30 million
* Full-Year guidance for revenue and earnings upgraded
* Consolidated revenue for full year 2015 is expected to reach eur 368 million
* Guidance for ebitda and ebt has been raised by eur 1 million each to eur 44 million and eur 31 million
* Productive utilisation rate of gft division is expected to remain at its high prior-year rate (89 per cent) in 2015
* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved by 38 per cent to eur 31.30 million in first nine months of 2015
* Pre-Tax earnings (EBT) rose by 26 per cent year-on-year to eur 22.75 million
* Full-Year guidance for revenue was increased from eur 362 million to eur 368 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order