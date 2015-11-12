BRIEF-Atara Biotherapeutics files for common stock offering of up to $75 mln - SEC filing
* Files for common stock offering of up to $75.0 million - SEC Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nbtwDh) Further company coverage:
Nov 12 Stada Arzneimittel Ag
* news: stada arzneimittel ag: nine-month results show strong development in the third quarter - outlook for 2015 confirmed
* 9M net profit fell 9 percent to 89.9 million eur
* 9M sales 1.53 billion eur
* Group sales rises by 3 percent - adjusted +6 percent
* Sales increase in central europe (+5 percent), asia/pacific & mena (+62 percent), cis/eastern europe in local currency (+16 percent)
* Russia in local currency (+18 percent) - germany (+1 percent)
* Adjusted ebitda declines by 7 percent
* Outlook for 2015 confirmed
* Says 9-month sales 1.533 billion eur
* Says 9-month adjusted ebitda 293.8 million eur
* Says 9-month adjusted net profit 126.9 million eur
* Says has been confronted with very difficult framework conditions, especially due to ongoing cis crisis
* Says expects to be able to achieve slight growth in group sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects
* Sees lower earnings contribution from russia due to russian rouble, increased risks in connection with consumer mood and general market situation
* Expects a substantial decrease in adjusted ebitda and adjusted net income
* Expects ratio of net debt excluding further acquisitions to adjusted ebitda to be at a level of nearly 3 in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for common stock offering of up to $75.0 million - SEC Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nbtwDh) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 27 Following the failure of a healthcare bill backed by President Donald Trump, his administration plans to take a lead role in crafting major legislation to cut taxes with an eye toward meeting an August target date, the White House said on Monday.