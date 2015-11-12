Nov 12 Ferratum Oyj :
* Continues on its profitable growth path in the first nine
months of 2015
* 9-month revenues rise by 60.2 pct to 79.2 million euros
($85 million); record sales in 2014 exceeded after only nine
months
* 9-month EBIT increase by 50.0 pct to 12.7 million euros
* Significant PR work and marketing are scheduled from Q1
2016 on
* 9-month net income increased significantly by a total of
90.5 pct to 8.8 million euros(8.3 million euros after IPO costs)
compared to 4.6 million euros in first nine months of 2014
* Marketing and further development of Ferratum's Mobile
Bank are most important strategic targets for 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9297 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)