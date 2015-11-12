UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 12 Adler Modemaerkte AG :
* Revenue up 5.5 pct in first nine months of the year
* Outlook for 2015 confirmed overall
* 9-month consolidated revenue increased by 5.5 pct to 398.6 million euros ($428.50 million)
* On a like-for-like basis, Adler achieved slight growth of 0.1 pct for 9 months
* Q3 revenue grew even more significantly, by 6.8 pct to 130.2 million euros
* Forecast confirmed: further profitable growth expected
* Expects EBITDA to stagnate at best at already high level, and possibly to decline temporarily
* Expects to report EBITDA for current Q4 of 2015 that is significantly up year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.