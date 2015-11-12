Nov 12 Bastei Luebbe AG :
* H1 digital revenue share rises to 28 pct
* In first six months of 2015/2016 financial year, group
generated revenue of 47.4 million euros ($51 million)after 49.2
million euros in previous year
* H1 2015/2016 group EBITDA improved to 7.9 million euros
(H1 2014/2015: 3.0 million euros)
* H1 net profit reached 5.0 million euros after 0.2 million
euros in previous year
* Continues to view prospects for current 2015/2016
financial year as positive
* Assumes that both revenue and EBITDA of group to be
slightly lower in 2015/2016 financial year as a whole than in
previous year
