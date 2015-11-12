Nov 12 Bastei Luebbe AG :

* H1 digital revenue share rises to 28 pct

* In first six months of 2015/2016 financial year, group generated revenue of 47.4 million euros ($51 million)after 49.2 million euros in previous year

* H1 2015/2016 group EBITDA improved to 7.9 million euros (H1 2014/2015: 3.0 million euros)

* H1 net profit reached 5.0 million euros after 0.2 million euros in previous year

* Continues to view prospects for current 2015/2016 financial year as positive

* Assumes that both revenue and EBITDA of group to be slightly lower in 2015/2016 financial year as a whole than in previous year