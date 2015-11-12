Nov 12 Punch Taverns Plc :

* Fy pretax loss 105 million stg

* Fy underlying EBITDA of 196 million stg (2014:205 million stg)

* Core estate now expected to deliver 95 pct of pub profits in 2016 financial year (up from 88 pct in 2014)

* Says "still significant unrecognised value in Punch's freehold property estate"