Nov 12 Halfords Group Plc

* Interim dividend up 2.9 percent to 5.66 pence per share

* H1 sales rose 1.8 percent to 533.5 million stg

* Group revenue rose 1.8% with retail up 1.4% like-for-like and autocentres up 3.3% like-for-like.

* In first half motoring side of business performed well and in-store service sales grew strongly, reflecting our focus on this key area of differentiation

* All retail categories grew except cycling, due to weak sales in July and August

* Cycling performance in Q2 was disappointing and, given seasonal mix towards cycling during summer, this contributed to decline in group profitability for period

* Profit before tax and non-recurring items was £46.4m, down 5.9%

* Earnings per share before non-recurring items were 19.2p, down 4.5%

* Plenty of reasons for us to remain confident that cycling market will continue to grow over long-term

New group strategy to stabilise foundations, improve service levels and grow sales