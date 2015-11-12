Nov 12 Curasan AG :

* Growth in sales revenues gains momentum in third quarter

* 9-month adjusted gross revenue rose by 9.2 percent to 4.6 million euros ($4.94 million), from 4.2 million euros in previous year

* 9-month net income of 2.7 million euros, after loss 0.9 million euros in 2014

* Assumes sales growth of 5.8 million to 6.4 million euros for all of 2015

* Expects FY 2015 net income range to increase from between -1.6 million and -1.2 million euros to between +1.9 million to +2.1 million euros

* Anticipates sales revenues in order of 6.0 million to 6.2 million euros for year, based on sales to date ($1 = 0.9310 euros)