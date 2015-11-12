Nov 12 Isaria Wohnbau AG :

* 9-month sales revenues of 63.2 million euros ($68.05 million) (first nine months 2014: 65.4 million euros)

* 9-month EBIT more than doubled at 11.6 million euros (first nine months 2014: 5.2 million euros)

* 9-month balanced earnings after taxes of 0.1 million euros (first nine months 2014: -2.0 million euros)

* For full year 2015, company is confident to achieve earnings after taxes in mid single-digit million euro range