BRIEF-Athene Holding files for sale of 25 mln shares of co's class A common stock by the selling shareholders
* Files for sale of 25 million shares of co's class a common stock by the selling shareholders - sec filing
Nov 12 Isaria Wohnbau AG :
* 9-month sales revenues of 63.2 million euros ($68.05 million) (first nine months 2014: 65.4 million euros)
* 9-month EBIT more than doubled at 11.6 million euros (first nine months 2014: 5.2 million euros)
* 9-month balanced earnings after taxes of 0.1 million euros (first nine months 2014: -2.0 million euros)
* For full year 2015, company is confident to achieve earnings after taxes in mid single-digit million euro range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9287 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for sale of 25 million shares of co's class a common stock by the selling shareholders - sec filing
* Sees IPO of 7.7 million shares of common stock to be priced between $12.00 and $14.00 per share - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mK3r23 Further company coverage: