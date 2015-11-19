UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 19 Orascom Development Holding AG :
* 9-month 33.3 pct increase in revenues to reach 246.0 million Swiss francs ($242 million) compared to 184.6 million Swiss francs in 9 months 2014
* 9-month adjusted EBITDA reaching 79.5 million Swiss francs, a 219.3 pct increase over 24.9 million Swiss francs in 9 months 2014
* 9-month net profit attributable to shareholders of company reached 3.9 million francs, hindered by increased losses from the share of associates, vs 36.4 million francs in 9 months 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0151 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.