Nov 19 Orascom Development Holding AG :

* 9-month 33.3 pct increase in revenues to reach 246.0 million Swiss francs ($242 million) compared to 184.6 million Swiss francs in 9 months 2014

* 9-month adjusted EBITDA reaching 79.5 million Swiss francs, a 219.3 pct increase over 24.9 million Swiss francs in 9 months 2014

* 9-month net profit attributable to shareholders of company reached 3.9 million francs, hindered by increased losses from the share of associates, vs 36.4 million francs in 9 months 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0151 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)