Nov 19 Telenor Asa :

* On 19 November 2015, Jesper Hansen was appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of Telenor Denmark

* Hansen has been part of Telenor Denmark's senior management team for 15 years, and has been acting CEO of Telenor Denmark since June 2015.

* In his role as CEO of Telenor Denmark, Jesper Hansen will be part of Telenor Group's Executive Management team

