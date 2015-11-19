Nov 19 Qinetiq Group Plc

* H1 underlying operating profit 49.8 million stg versus 49.3 million stg year ago

* H1 revenue rose 1 percent to 370.9 million stg

* Interim dividend 1.9 penceper share

* Reduced order intake during h1 against a strong comparator period

* Approximately two thirds of orders reduction due to timing of multi-year contract awards

* 90% of fy16 revenue under contract at start of h2, consistent with prior period

* £50m share buyback over next 12 months, consistent with capital allocation policy