Nov 19 Qinetiq Group Plc
* H1 underlying operating profit 49.8 million stg versus
49.3 million stg year ago
* H1 revenue rose 1 percent to 370.9 million stg
* Interim dividend 1.9 penceper share
* Reduced order intake during h1 against a strong comparator
period
* Approximately two thirds of orders reduction due to timing
of multi-year contract awards
* 90% of fy16 revenue under contract at start of h2,
consistent with prior period
* £50m share buyback over next 12 months, consistent with
capital allocation policy
