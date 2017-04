Nov 19 Takeover Panel

* Panel deadline - vps possible offer for al noor

* Agreed, in principle, to a waiver of obligation for Remgro to make a mandatory offer for Al Noor under rule 9.1 of takeover code

* Ruled that VPS must, by 8 Dec, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Al Noor or say that it does not intend to make offer