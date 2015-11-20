Nov 20 Schibsted Asa :

* Update on the process to acquire Hemnet

* The offer from May 8 2015 valued Hemnet at SEK 1.5 billion

* In the period since the launch of the offer, Schibsted has been in close and detailed discussions with each of the shareholders of Hemnet

* Swedbank and Svensk Fastighetsförmedling, who combined owns 50 percent of the shares in Hemnet, agreed to sell to Schibsted in May 2015

* The two realtor organisations Fastighetsmäklarförbundet (FMF) and Mäklarsamfundet, who owns 25 percent each, have gone through internal processes.

* Mäklarsamfundet resolved on an annual meeting 19 November to advise its Board to finalize an agreement to sell to Schibsted.

* Mäklarsamfundet has expressed desire to remain as a 10 percent shareholder in Hemnet, which Schibsted looks positively upon

* Schibsted has a continued positive dialogue with FMF

* The acquisition is conditional on due diligence, which is expected to conclude within the coming few weeks, and subject to clearance by Swedish competition authorities (KKV)

* Schibsted is optimistic with regards to the prospects of a clearance

* The transaction is expected to close within first half 2016

* As of Q3 2015, Hemnet had revenues of SEK 135 million and EBITDA of SEK 50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)