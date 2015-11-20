Nov 20 Fuller Smith & Turner Plc

* H1 revenue rose 10 percent to 177.7 million stg

* H1 pretax profit 21.2 million stg versus 18.3 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend up 8 percent to 6.9 penceper share

* Like for like sales growth of 5.6 pct in managed pubs and hotels

* Second half of year has started well, with a number of our pubs - particularly in West London - benefitting from a boost during Rugby World Cup-CEO