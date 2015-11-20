UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 20 Darty Plc :
* Have reached agreement on terms of a recommended pre-conditional offer to be made by Fnac for entire issued and to be issued share capital of arty
* Darty shareholders will be entitled to receive: for every 37 Darty shares held, 1 Fnac share
* Maximum aggregate amount of partial cash alternative is 66. 69 million pounds to be paid to those eligible Darty shareholders that make valid election under partial cash alternative
* Based on closing price of 55.6 euros per Fnac share on Nov 19, proposed acquisition represents about 105 pence per Darty share
* Deal value of approximately 558 million pounds for Darty's entire issued and to be issued share capital
* Fnac board believes proposed acquisition will result in total annual pre-tax cost savings of at least eur 85 million per annum
* Fnac has received support for proposed acquisition from Darty shareholders holding 23.63 percent of issued share capital of Darty Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.