Dec 9 Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA :

* Reduces FY earnings target

* Increased its consolidated sales for period from September to November 2015 by 5.7 pct to 926 million euros

* Consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) for period from September to November 2015 fell year-on-year by around 43 pct to 21.3 million euros

* Full-year consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) for 2015/2016 financial year are expected to fall short of previous year's figure of 165.1 million euros

* Sees target corridor for FY sales growth, namely of generating sales growth in a medium single-digit percentage range, as unchanged