Dec 11 Aurelius AG :

* Sells two hotel properties in Munich

* Disposal of entire hotel property portfolio now successfully completed

* Strong contribution to profits in high double-digit millions

* Has reaffirmed its forecast for total EBITDA to exceed 220 million euros ($241 million) in current fiscal year, 2015