UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 11 Orkla ASA
* says has entered into an agreement to acquire Hamé, a leading branded consumer goods company within food in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, from Decapterus S.à.r.l., a Luxembourg based private equity holding company for 175 million eurossays purchase will be funded through Orkla's existing credit facilities
* Hamé achieved gross sales in 2014 were CZK 4.9 billion (approx. NOK 1.7 billion) and a net profit of CZK 234 million (approx. NOK 83 million).
* says the transaction makes Orkla one of the leading FMCG players in Central Europe, with its existing assets including Vitana (the Czech Republic and Slovakia), Felix Austria, and Orkla Foods Romania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.