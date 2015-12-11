UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 11 Powerland AG :
* 9-month net profit of Powerland group came in at 10.6 million euros, representing a 21 pct increase compared to 9 months of 2014
* 9-month group EBIT increased significantly to 15.2 million euros, a 16 pct rise as against first nine months of 2014
* Group revenues of 90.9 million euros in first nine months of 2015. This corresponds to a decrease of 34 pct compared to last year's figure
* Maintains its conservative outlook for 2015
* Sees FY 2015 EBIT to fall as well because of a sharp top-line decline
* Sees FY 2015 group revenue to decline substantially due to weakening demand from home and abroad Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9128 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.