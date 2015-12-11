Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 11 Nokia Corporation :
* Nokia reminds holders of Alcatel-Lucent securities that it may waive the minimum tender condition in accordance with U.S. regulatory requirements
* The minimum tender condition is set at more than 50 percent of the Alcatel-Lucent shares on a fully diluted basis
* Holders of Alcatel-Lucent securities are advised they have the right to withdraw tendered Alcatel-Lucent securities immediately, if their willingness to tender would be affected by the option to exercise the waiver
* Nokia remains fully committed to its proposed combination with Alcatel-Lucent which is expected to create a global leader in next generation technology and services for an IP connected world.
* Nokia firmly believes that the proposed transaction is in the best interests of both Alcatel-Lucent and Nokia shareholders. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order