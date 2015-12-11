Dec 11 Stockmann Oyj Abp

* Says Stockmann Group's sales amounted to 118.0 million euro in November 2015

* Says sales, excluding Seppälä and books and electronics in department stores, were down by 0.8 percent at comparable exchange rates

* Says due to the weak Russian rouble, euro-denominated sales excluding Seppälä, books and electronics were down by 3.0 percent