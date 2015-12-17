Dec 17 Borregaard ASA :

* Definitive agreement regarding new lignin plant in Florida completed and signed

* Final decision by boards of both companies on whether to proceed with project is anticipated in mid-2016

* New company, LignoTech Florida LLC, is expected to commence operations in Q1 2018, after completion of the first investment phase  Source text for Eikon:

