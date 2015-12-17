Dec 17 Stobart Group Ltd :

* Property transactions and share placing

* Exchanged contracts for purchase of freehold and long-leasehold interests to investment property assets at Speke in Liverpool

* Aggregate consideration for two purchases of 16.75 million stg

* Will be funded by a sale of ordinary shares of 10p each in capital of co to funds managed by Woodford Investment Management LLP

* Has sold 16.4 mln shares, representing 5 percent of co's existing issued share capital, at 110p per share, a premium of 1.9 percent

* Property transactions are expected to complete on or around Dec. 23, 2015