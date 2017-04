Feb 8 DNO says:

* Today reported receipt of $21.45 million from the Kurdistan Regional Government for exports from the Tawke field under a new payment arrangement announced on 1 February 2016

* The payment, to be shared pro-rata by DNO and partner Genel Energy plc, includes $17.99 million toward the monthly entitlement for January exports and $3.46 million toward the recovery of outstanding entitlements for past deliveries

* Tawke deliveries for export in January averaged 119,390 barrels per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)