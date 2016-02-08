Feb 8 Accu Holding AG :

* Further expansion in surface technology via acquisition

* Signs framework agreement with 1C Industries Zug AG regarding acquisition of seven operations in sector of heat treatment and thin-film coating

* Estimated key figures of these operations for 2015 are: sales of 13.5 million Swiss francs ($13.67 million); EBITDA of more than 3 million Swiss francs with an EBITDA margin of 22 - 23 percent

* Further acquisitions are planned and likely to be announced within next 18 months

* With this transaction Accu Group is completing its 5-year reindustrialization plan