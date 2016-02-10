UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 10 Dunelm Group Plc :
* H1 EBITDA rose 14.3 percent to 88.7 million stg
* H1 sales rose 10.3 percent to 448.1 million stg
* H1 pretax profit at 75.5 mln stg, up 10.7 pct
* Interim dividend up 9 percent to 6 pence per share
* Had a strong sale after christmas and we expect further good progress in remainder of year
* Special distribution of 31.5p per share (totalling £63.9m), in line with capital structure policy and reflecting continued strong cash generation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.