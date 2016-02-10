Feb 10 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Circ re. Roxane acquisition

* Hikma announces revised terms for previously announced acquisition of Roxane Laboratories

* Upfront gross cash consideration reduced by $535 million following receipt of new information on Roxane's financial performance in 2015

* BI will continue to hold a 16.71 pct stake in Hikma following closing, as equity component of consideration remains unchanged

* Acquisition still expected to be strongly accretive from 2017 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)