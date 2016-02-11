Feb 11 SuperGroup Plc

* Proposed secondary placing of ordinary shares

* Advised by Julian Dunkerton that due to personal circumstances he intends to sell approximately 4.0 million ordinary shares in company

* Placing will be managed by Investec Bank Plc and Canaccord Genuity Limited, acting as joint bookrunners

* This represents approximately 4.9 percent of issued share capital of SuperGroup.

* Amount of placing proceeds and placing price will be decided at close of accelerated bookbuilding period. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: