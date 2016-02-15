BRIEF-Reflexis Systems has raised $32.8 mln in equity financing
* Reflexis Systems Inc- files to say it has raised $32.8 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $60 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ocsHKi)
Feb 15 Tryg :
* In accordance with the company announcement of Nov 4, the issue of Tryg's Solvency II compliant Tier 2 capital in the form of a bond issue in the amount of 1.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($163.1 million) has been completed.
* The bond issue is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange as of 15 February 2016.
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5829 Norwegian crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)
* Reflexis Systems Inc- files to say it has raised $32.8 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $60 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ocsHKi)
NEW YORK, April 13 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, held total compensation for Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink nearly flat in 2016, according to a filing on Thursday.