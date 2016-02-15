Feb 15 Tryg :

* In accordance with the company announcement of Nov 4, the issue of Tryg's Solvency II compliant Tier 2 capital in the form of a bond issue in the amount of 1.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($163.1 million) has been completed.

* The bond issue is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange as of 15 February 2016.

