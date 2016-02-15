Feb 15 Bastei Luebbe AG :

* Publishes report on first nine months of 2015/2016: sales and earnings in line with forecasts

* 9-month consolidated revenue reaches 79.4 million euros ($89 million)(previous year: 86.8 million euros)

* 9-month EBITDA climbs to 14.0 million euros (previous year: 11.5 million euros)

* 9-month net profit for period reached 8.4 million euros after 5.1 million euros in previous year

* For FY 2015/16 anticipates consolidated revenue in region of 105 million euros and group EBITDA of approximately 15 million euros

* Outlook still positive: entertainment portal oolipo presents first beta version of software