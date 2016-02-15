RPT-China March new yuan loans 1.02 trln yuan, less than expected
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
Feb 15 Hammerson Plc :
* FY adjusted eps rose 12.6 percent to 26.9 pence
* Total div 22.3 pence/shr
* ERV growth of 2.8 pct at UK shopping centres reflects growing polarisation in demand for high-quality retail space in prime locations
* 64,900m² new space added
* FY net rental income (1) up 4.3 pct to £318.6m, up 2.3 pct on like for like basis
* EPRA net asset value per share up 11.3 pct to £7.10 as of Dec 31
* Rmain confident that business will continue to deliver sustainable, attractive returns - CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Altus TFI SA lowered their stake in the company to 3.68 pct from 8.27 pct Source text for Eikon: