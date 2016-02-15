BRIEF-Funds managed by Altus TFI lowers its stake in Pragma Inkaso to 3.68 pct
* Said on Thursday that funds managed by Altus TFI SA lowered their stake in the company to 3.68 pct from 8.27 pct Source text for Eikon:
Feb 15 Pyrolyx AG :
* Signs joint development agreement with international tire manufacturer
* Under agreement, new grades of recovered carbon black (rCB) will be developed to enable broader use of rcb in various tire applications
* Another aim of partnership is to explore further application options for pyrolysis oil in order to improve environmental footprint of technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, April 14 Chinese banks extended 1.02 trillion yuan ($148.14 billion) in net new yuan loans in March, below analysts' expectations.