BRIEF-Japan Logistics Fund to issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds
* Says it will issue 5th series unsecured REIT bonds, worth 2,000 million yen
Feb 15 Hamborner Reit AG :
* Purchase agreement signed for another office property in Muenster
* Seller of the property is the Deilmann planning company from Muenster
* Purchase price is around 6.5 million euros ($7.23 million) with a gross initial yield of 6.8 pct
* Total volume of the Deilmann Park property is around 30 million euros
* Announced on Thursday that it has signed letter of commitment with syndicate of banks for credit loan of 300 million euros ($318.39 million) with initial duration of five years and two extension options of one additional year