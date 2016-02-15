Feb 15 Hamborner Reit AG :

* Purchase agreement signed for another office property in Muenster

* Seller of the property is the Deilmann planning company from Muenster

* Purchase price is around 6.5 million euros ($7.23 million) with a gross initial yield of 6.8 pct

* Total volume of the Deilmann Park property is around 30 million euros