UPDATE 2-Recruiter Hays says larger manufacturers hiring again in the UK
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
Feb 16 Pendragon Plc
* Underlying earnings per share up 0.6p (+19.4%), from 3.1p to 3.7p.
* Underlying profit before tax up £9.9 million (+16.4%), from £60.2 million to £70.1 million.
* Total dividend 1.3 penceper share
* Final dividend up 44.4 percent to 0.7 penceper share
* Our prospects for 2016 are in line with current expectations Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.