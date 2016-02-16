Feb 16 Pendragon Plc

* Underlying earnings per share up 0.6p (+19.4%), from 3.1p to 3.7p.

* Underlying profit before tax up £9.9 million (+16.4%), from £60.2 million to £70.1 million.

* Total dividend 1.3 penceper share

* Final dividend up 44.4 percent to 0.7 penceper share

* Our prospects for 2016 are in line with current expectations Further company coverage: (London newsroom)