BRIEF-Shanghai business mgt firm buys 5 pct stake in Shanghai AJ
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company
Feb 16 Nordea Bank AB
* Expected capital gain for Nordea when Visa Inc acquires Visa Europe Ltd
* Says pre-tax gain for Nordea is expected to be within range of EUR 90 million to EUR 130 million in cash
* Says an additional possible gain on preferred stock amounting to around 25 percent of cash portion
* Says in addition Nordea will receive proceeds stemming from divested operations, in which Nordea has claims that are not yet possible to quantify
* Says transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be closed in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, April 16 Riyad Bank reported a 10.8 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on higher impairment charges but Saudi Arabia's fourth-largest lender by assets still beat analysts' forecasts.