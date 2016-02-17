Feb 17 Sandpiper Digital Payments AG :

* Increased its stake in Playpass and resolves on issuance of bonds

* Increased its stake in Antwerp based Playpass NV to 32 pct

* Resolved on offer of senior, unsecured bonds with an amount of up to 3 million Swiss francs ($3.04 million)

* Bonds will have a maturity of two years and will carry a coupon of 4.00 pct per annum