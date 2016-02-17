Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 17 Manz AG :
* Confirms dynamic growth with new major orders in the Electronics business segment
* New and follow-up orders totaling more than 20 million euros ($22.3 million) in Electronics segment acquired
* These new and follow-up orders comprise machines for assembly automation and laser process equipment
* Orders will impact revenues and earnings during first six months of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order