Feb 17 Manz AG :

* Confirms dynamic growth with new major orders in the Electronics business segment

* New and follow-up orders totaling more than 20 million euros ($22.3 million) in Electronics segment acquired

* These new and follow-up orders comprise machines for assembly automation and laser process equipment

* Orders will impact revenues and earnings during first six months of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)