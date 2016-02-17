Feb 17 Accu Holding AG :

* Capital increase as well as increase in authorized and conditional capital

* Is on point of accomplishing an ordinary capital increase and simultaneously increase authorized and conditional capital to 50 pct of registered share capital

* Proceeds out of this capital market transaction will be used for further acquisitions and reduction of debt

* Ordinary capital increase consists of debt-to-equity swap in amount of 5.4 million Swiss francs ($5.44 million)