Feb 19 Segro Plc

* Fy pretax profit 686.5 million stg versus 654.4 million stg year ago

* Final div up 3.9 pct to 10.6 pence/shr

* Total div 15.6 pence/shr

* FY IFRS profit before tax of £686.5 mln (2014: £654.4 mln)

* 21 pct increase in FY EPRA NAV per share to 463 pence reflecting capital value increases

* We are confident that our portfolio is well positioned to be able to deliver growth and outperform wider property market CEO

* 4.2 pct like-for-like net rental income growth, including 5.2 per cent in UK and 1.2 pct in continental Europe

* Committed development pipeline is 61 pct pre-let and expected to deliver 26.1 mln stg of annualised rental income when completed and fully leased

* 719 mln stg of investment in our portfolio, focused on developing new assets (164 mln stg) and adding to land bank (221 mln stg), as well as 334 mln stg of acquisitions

* 661 mln stg of disposals of assets not core to our strategy

* Investment market appetite remains healthy but increasingly selective, focused on prime buildings in prime locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: