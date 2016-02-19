UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 19 Essentra Plc :
* Results for the full year ended 31 December 2015
* FY 2015: solid progress despite oil & gas challenge
* FY revenue ahead 27 pct at constant FX to £1.1bn; revenue exceeds £1bn for first time
* Adjusted operating profit 2 up 20 pct (at constant fx) to £172m.
* Final div up 14.3 pct to 14.4 pence/shr
* Total div 20.7 pence/shr
* 13 pct increase in full year dividend to 20.7p per share
* Is nonetheless confident of continuing our track record of balanced profitable growth in 2016
* Looks to complement this balanced organic growth with value-adding acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.