Feb 19 Standard Life Plc

* FY underlying operating profit 665 million stg

* Final div 12.34 pence/shr

* Total div 18.36 pence/shr

* FY oper profit 334 mln stg vs 350 mln stg yr ago

* Assets under administration up 4 pct to 307.4 bln stg (2014: 296.6 bln stg) in volatile markets, driven by net inflows of 6.3 bln stg (2014: 1 bln stg)

* FY revenue rose 10 pct to 1.579 bln stg

* FY oper diluted EPS 26.1 pence

* FY profit 1.423 bln stg vs 503 mln stg yr ago

* Well capitalised under Solvency II with a stable surplus of 2.1 bln stg and a solvency ratio of 162 pct

* Difficult conditions in global financial markets may persist for some time

* Fee based revenue up 10 pct to 1,579 mln stg representing 94 pct of underlying income

* Standard Life Investments continued to deliver strong investment performance and saw total assets under management (AUM) increase to 253.2 bln stg (2014: 245.9 bln stg)

* We will cease reporting quarterly updates of AUA and flows