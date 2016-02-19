Feb 19 Hufvudstaden AB :

* Acquires a property in central Gothenburg

* The seller is Vimpelkullen Fastigheter AB

* The transaction will take place by means of a company transfer.

* The underlying property value is 82 million Swedish crowns ($9.7 million) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.4466 Swedish crowns)