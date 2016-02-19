BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
Feb 19 Hufvudstaden AB :
* Acquires a property in central Gothenburg
* The seller is Vimpelkullen Fastigheter AB
* The transaction will take place by means of a company transfer.
* The underlying property value is 82 million Swedish crowns ($9.7 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4466 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management