Feb 23 Novo Nordisk :
* Says Tresiba demonstrates significantly lower rate of
hypoglycaemia than insulin glargine u100 in blinded phase 3b
trial in people with type 1 diabetes
* Says trial met primary end-point by demonstrating
non-inferiority in rate of severe or blood glucose confirmed
symptomatic hypoglycemia of Tresiba compared to insulin
glargine
* Says expect to initiate filing of data from switch trials
with regulatory authorities in the third quarter 2016 with aim
of updating label for Tresiba
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Copenhagen newsroom)