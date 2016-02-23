Feb 23 Novo Nordisk :

* Says Tresiba demonstrates significantly lower rate of hypoglycaemia than insulin glargine u100 in blinded phase 3b trial in people with type 1 diabetes

* Says trial met primary end-point by demonstrating non-inferiority in rate of severe or blood glucose confirmed symptomatic hypoglycemia of Tresiba compared to insulin glargine

* Says expect to initiate filing of data from switch trials with regulatory authorities in the third quarter 2016 with aim of updating label for Tresiba