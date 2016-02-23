Feb 23 Delticom AG :

* Acquires online food retailing interests, 90 pct interest in Gourmondo Food GmbH and a 100 pct interest in ES Food GmbH

* Sellers are Pruefer GmbH, Hannover, Germany, and direct or indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of Pruefer GmbH

* At same time, Delticom is to acquire Ringway GmbH, an 80 percent subsidiary of ES Food that has developed and markets an innovative 3D online shop

* Acquisition price amounts to a total of 30 million euros ($33.00 million); 18.5 million euros being paid in cash, 1.5 million euros being rendered through assuming bank borrowings of Gourmondo, 10 million euros rendered through issuing new Delticom shares to one of sellers, Seguti GmbH